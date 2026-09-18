Family of NBC aerial journalist Eliana Moreno pays emotional tribute after fatal helicopter crash
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Family of NBC aerial journalist Eliana Moreno pays emotional tribute after fatal helicopter crash

The family of NBC4 aerial reporter Eliana Moreno has spoken out following the tragic Los Angeles helicopter crash that claimed her life.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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