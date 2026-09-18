Family of NBC aerial journalist Eliana Moreno pays emotional tribute after fatal helicopter crash

The heartbroken family of NBC4 aerial photojournalist Eliana Moreno has spoken publicly following the tragic helicopter crash in Los Angeles that claimed her life, expressing their immense pride in her dedication to journalism.

Moreno was killed on Tuesday evening alongside veteran pilot George Marciniw when their news helicopter, operated by Angel City Air for NBC4 and Telemundo 52, crashed in the Chatsworth neighbourhood of the San Fernando Valley.

A third individual, 29-year-old pedestrian Edy Gutierrez Mejia, was also killed on the ground when the aircraft came down.

At the time of the crash, the crew was providing live aerial coverage of a fatal collision involving a Metro bus and an SUV just blocks away.

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Breaking their silence on Thursday, Moreno’s family issued an emotional statement honoring her life, character, and the lifelong ambition that drove her career.

“Since she was 11 years old, Eliana dreamed of becoming a news reporter,” the statement began. “Through hard work and courage, she turned that dream into a reality.”

"So much of that journey was made possible by all of you who welcomed her into your homes and onto your screens. Your support meant more to her than you may ever know."

"We find comfort in knowing that Eliana left this world doing the very thing she loved, pursuing the passion she carried with her since she was a little girl."

The statement—issued on behalf of her parents, five siblings, fiancé Robert Barrientos, stepsons, and beloved pets, was shared by her brother Johan.

Her relatives emphasized that her career was forged through years of relentless “hard work and courage,” stating they find solace knowing she passed away while carrying out the work she deeply loved.

"On behalf of her parents, siblings, fiancé, stepsons, and beloved dogs, we want to thank everyone for the overwhelming love you have shown our beautiful Eliana.

Her family shared that they were “infinitely proud” of her achievements, thanking viewers across Southern California and the wider media community for the overwhelming outpouring of support and condolences.

"We are infinitely proud of her and feel incredibly blessed to have had the privilege of loving her and calling her ours."

They also urged the public to keep Marciniw, Gutierrez Mejia, and the victims of the initial bus collision in their thoughts and prayers.

“RIP to my sister Eliana Moreno ❤️,” Johan captioned the post.Moreno’s brother Johan Moreno, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Department, also shared a personal tribute on social media, writing: “RIP sis, I will love you to the end of time,” describing the loss as the “worst day of our lives.”

Eliana Moreno was sadly killed in Tuesday evening's crash.

A graduate of Chapman University with degrees in broadcast journalism and political science, Moreno had worked as an aerial reporter and photographer since 2010. Over more than a decade in the skies, she became a familiar presence to viewers across Southern California, tracking breaking emergencies, police pursuits, and major brushfires.

Away from the news desk, she cultivated a dedicated online community under the handle "Eli in the heli," sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of aerial reporting alongside moments from her personal life.

Federal investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) remain on the scene in Chatsworth working to determine the official cause of the crash.