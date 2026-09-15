Influencers identified after they died in horror McLaren crash as family speak out
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Influencers identified after they died in horror McLaren crash as family speak out

The influencers had met in person for the first time just hours earlier having chatted on social media for a month

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/lexikinda

Topics: Crime, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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