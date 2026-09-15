Influencers identified after they died in horror McLaren crash as family speak out

James Wehr, 27, and Alexis Kramer, 22, have been identified as the two influencers who died in a horror high-speed crash in California.

It was just after midnight on Sunday (September 13) when Irvine Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to reports of a crash and a vehicle alight at Culver Drive and Deerfield Avenue in Irvine, California.

Police say that after the driver lost control, the 2019 McLaren veered to the right and struck a curb and a tree, before splitting in two and catching fire.

A press release from the Irwin Police Department said: "At 12:18am, the Irvine Police Department received calls of a traffic collision involving a vehicle on fire at Culver Drive and Deerfield Avenue. IPD and the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene.

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James Wehr died in the crash (Instagram/@wehr)

"After OCFA extinguished the fire, two people were found dead inside the vehicle.The preliminary investigation determined that a 2019 McLaren had stopped northbound on Culver Drive at Deerfield Avenue.

"When the traffic light turned green, the car traveled northbound at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of their vehicle, which traveled to the right, where it struck a curb and a tree. The vehicle split in two and caught fire."

The statement concluded: "IPD’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the collision. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Detective David Juarez at (949 724-7047)."

A relative of Kramer's told the California Post that Wehr paid for her to fly from her home in Lakeland to meet with him after a month of chatting online.

The family member told the outlet that Kramer was informed by Wehr that he was finalising a divorce from his wife, while the relative noted that Kramer believed she'd hopped on a plane to meet the man who loved her.

Alexis Kramer was just 22 (Instagram/lexikinda)

"He talked to her every day, all the time and finally got her to fly out to California to come see him," the family relative said.

Wehr and Kramer are believed to have spent all of Saturday (September 12) together, going out for food and drink together, including breakfast.

The relative said they warned Kramer about the possibility Wehr may not be divorcing his wife, though the influencer reiterated the relationship was over.

"She only knew from what he told her that they were almost done finalizing their divorce,” the family member added.

"She tried so hard to give him the benefit of the doubt because I was wary about if he was actually getting divorced."