Family sue urgent care for $23 million claiming they dismissed son's 'minor headache' as he died 3 days later

A family grieving the loss of a 26-year-old man have argued that his death was 'preventable' in a new lawsuit.

In March this year, Brandon Harris visited Providence Urgent Care in Sherwood, Oregon, complaining of a severe headache.

As well as 'shooting head pain when coughing and sneezing', Brandon was experiencing memory loss, vertigo, dizziness, neck pain, and vomiting.

The complaint says that Brandon's symptoms were 'classic for a bleeding cerebral aneurysm', yet he was turned away and sent home by doctors.

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Brandon is said to have never experienced headaches before, PEOPLE reports, and he was told that he simply had 'a minor tension headache' brought on by 'anxiety and panic attacks'.

He wasn't referred for further testing or a follow-up consultation.

Three days later, Brandon was found unresponsive by his fiancée and pronounced dead the same night. The couple had been due to marry on August 16.

Brandon Harris visited Providence Urgent Care in Sherwood, Oregon, on March 23 (Google)

It has since been determined that Brandon died from a ruptured aneurysm. Cleveland Clinic describes this kind of aneurysm as 'life-threatening'.

It adds: "The first sign of a ruptured brain aneurysm is usually a severe headache — the worst headache you’ve ever had."

His family have now argued that Brandon's death was 'preventable' and have filed a $23 million wrongful death lawsuit.

Brandon's loved ones said, per the complaint: "Brandon’s death was preventable. Had the standard of care been met, the subarachnoid hemorrhage would have been diagnosed and treated in time to save his life."

The hemorrhage he experienced reportedly 'crushed the base of his brain'.

Brandon, who was just 26 years old when he died, was due to marry his fiancée last month (Lawyer handout)

Jeffrey Young, an attorney for Brandon's parents, has argued that if Brandon had emergency surgery, he would probably still be here today.

He went on to say of the 26-year-old's parents: "They’re heartbroken, and they’re upset that more wasn’t done for their son."

Young added, per Oregon Live: "That’s why it’s really important for providers to see and recognize those red-flag symptoms.

"It's the provider’s job to know when that everyday complaint could be a warning sign of something more serious and potentially life-threatening."

Providence told UNILAD when approached for comment: "Providence will not have a comment on pending litigation."

Emilia Clarke suffered two brain bleeds in her 20s (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

An example of someone who has survived not one, but two brain bleeds is Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke.

The actress, now 39, was in her 20s when she suffered her health scares – one in 2011 and another in 2013 – that resulted in her needing emergency brain surgery.

In light of her experiences, Clarke launched a UK-based charity called SameYou which provides support to people who have experienced brain injuries.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].