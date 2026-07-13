Neurologists warns of five headache symptoms you should never brush off
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Neurologists warns of five headache symptoms you should never brush off

Headaches are relatively common, but there certain kinds of head pain that people are advised to take seriously

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Health, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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