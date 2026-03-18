Expert reveals 3 red flag symptoms you should never ignore that will 'worry' your doctor

A doctor has highlighted some common symptoms that people should never ignore and explained why they are reasons to go see your doctor.

Going to do your doctor isn’t most people’s way to spend a morning, it can be time consuming, scary and even costly.

However, doctors from all over the world are regularly telling people that putting off finding out what is going on with your body can be dangerous.

A UK National Health Service (NHS) doctor has now issued a warning on social media and highlighted three symptoms he would consider red flags.

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Speaking in a new TikTok video, Dr Kukadia, who goes by Dr Sooj online, said: “Here are three red flag health symptoms that you should never ignore.

The doctor advised going to see your health care professional if you recognize having any of these symptoms

“Please make sure you go to a doctor and get checked out if you have any of the following.

“Number one, a change in the shape, size or color of a mole more often than not is usually benign, but it's better to be safe than sorry and get checked out.”

In addition to this, the NHS says you should also go see a doctor if a mole is painful or itchy, you have a mole that is inflamed, bleeding or crusty, you have a new or unusual mark on your skin that has not gone away after a few weeks or if you have a dark area under a nail that has not been caused by an injury.”

The doctor continued by stating that unintentional weight loss was another red flag to be aware of.









Unintentional weight loss can be a symptom of a host of underlying conditions such as cancer, thyroid issues, diabetes, heart failure, gastrointestinal problems, infections, stress, or depression. It can also be linked to your current diet or any medication you are taking.

The NHS advises: “It's important to see a GP as soon as possible if you have weight loss and other symptoms. The earlier the cause is found, the sooner it can be treated.”

Speaking on the third sign, Dr Sooj added: “And finally, number three - a persistent change in the way that you poop.

“So are you now more constipated? Are you having more diarrhea or more loose stools?

“Are you having blood in your stools? All of these can signify different conditions, but once again, we just need you to book an appointment with your doctor to rule out some of the more sinister causes of it