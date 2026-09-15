Diagnosed sociopath explains how she experiences love and why her husband is 'the exception'

You'd be forgiven for believing that sociopaths might be unable to have healthy relationships.

After all, a lack of empathy for others could make it pretty difficult to meet a potential partner's wants and needs.

But that's certainly not the case for Aussie influencer Kanika Batra, who has revealed why her husband is the 'exception' when it comes to maintaining long-term relationships.

Kanika was diagnosed with antisocal personality disorder and narcissistic personality disorder by the age of 21, and admits she has spent years practicing deceptive behaviors to easily blend into society.

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During a recent episode of LADbible's Minutes With, she revealed the secret behind her successful marriage with her husband Sam is her ability to 'take off the mask' without judgement.

Kanika has opened up about life with the personality disorders (LADbible Stories)

"I've had relationships where I do feel like I was in love with them. My current husband, Sam, I believe I love him more than I've loved anybody. He's my rock. He's so incredible," Kanika said.

"I think that Sam is kind of the exception to the rule of someone I could stay with long-term because I generally get a lot of contempt for people within three months of dating them.

"But with Sam, I was fully allowed to take off the mask, and he didn't judge me, and he didn't make me feel bad about anything. He didn't say that there was anything wrong with me. He was just so loving, so open, so kind, and he's very stable."

She went on to say her husband has the ability to 'simmer things down' if her anger ever gets out of hand, but admitted it doesn't stop them from getting into fights.

One particular argument centered around defending each other in public, with Kanika revealing that loyalty is a big thing in her family so the expectation is that they will always speak up if someone were to criticize them.

When Sam explained that he's just not a confrontational person, the influencer found that hard to understand, confessing she will 'always confront someone if I hear they're talking about me or if I hear that they're doing things behind my back'.

Kanika described herself as being a 'serial monogamist' because she 'doesn't believe in promiscuity' - though this is largely down to her family upbringing, rather than her conditions.

"I think it's disgusting. I think casual sex is the biggest mistake to happen to society, but I grew up in a very conservative home. I was not allowed to be out past 4:00pm 'till I was, like, 21," she said in the episode.

"My dad, if I went out to a club or something with my friends, my dad would have to pick me up and drop me off. So, I was never allowed to be around boys through high school because I was in an all-girls school. My parents insisted."

Since then, Kanika has come a long way and even written the Sociopath Dating Bible to help others with personality disorders to find love.