Diagnosed sociopath explains how she experiences love and why her husband is 'the exception'
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Diagnosed sociopath explains how she experiences love and why her husband is 'the exception'

Kanika Batra has found love, despite being diagnosed with antisocal personality disorder and narcissistic personality disorder

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Topics: Life, Sex and Relationships

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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