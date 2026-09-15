Authorities launch investigation after body found in Grand Canyon gorge

Authorities have launched an investigation after human remains were found in the Grand Canyon on Monday (September 14).

The Grand Canyon is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the US, but has been hit by a tragedy this week.

Grand Canyon National Park law enforcement rangers responded to the discovery of a human body near Crystal Rapid on the Colorado River, it has been confirmed to various outlets, including USA Today.

The National Park Service (NPS) transferred the human remains to Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff.

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It remains unclear at this time the identity of the individual, while their cause and manner of death is unknown.

The NPS said in a statement: "Grand Canyon National Park law enforcement rangers responded to a report of discovery of human remains near Crystal Rapid on the Colorado River.

"National Park Service recovered the remains and transferred them to Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office."

The Grand Canyon has been hit by flash floods (Ian Maule/AFP via Getty Images)

The Crystal Rapid, which is roughly ten miles from Phantom Ranch, is at the bottom of the Grand Canyon national park, and is found in the inner gorge of the canyon.

It comes just a matter of weeks after flash floods in the Grand Canyon last month left two dead and another man missing.

John Giusti, 46, and Brent Rosenkranz, 42, both from Texas, lost their lives, while Tim Smith, 53 remains unaccounted for.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the remains recovered on Monday belong to him.

Emergency services rescued roughly 80 people from the canyon during the flooding, after ripped debris and damaged metal structures wreaked chaos.

Grand Canyon National Park Deputy Superintendent Brian Drapeaux said at the time: "That line was battered, bruised, and decimated in certain areas. So we will have a full accounting of what that devastation looks like starting tomorrow as we put teams on the ground to do that level of review and assessment."