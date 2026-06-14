A body has been found outside the Estadio Caliente stadium in Mexico where Iran’s team has been training for the World Cup, as officials have launched an investigation.

Officers in Tijuana, Mexico located the body inside a grey vehicle in a bag upon investigating a pungent smell coming from the trunk.

Police have now launched an investigation, after finding the car abandoned in a parking lot close to where Iran’s national team has been training for its upcoming World Cup match against New Zealand on Tuesday (June 16).

The body is yet to be identified as officers conduct their investigation, as a spokesperson for the Tijuana prosecutor's office told the New York Post that there had been 'signs of violence'.

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They added: "Upon inspecting the vehicle, they found a person wrapped in a black bag in the trunk, showing signs of violence."

The car had damage to its rear, and had a rear license plate holder for a Toyota dealership in Tijuana, which is located on the border with California.

The body was found close to the Estadio Caliente stadium in Mexico. (Carlos Heredia/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Tijuana is known for its high murder rate, which has consistently ranked among the highest in the world in recent years. The city has long struggled with violence linked to organised crime and drug trafficking, with rival cartels battling for control of lucrative smuggling routes across the US-Mexico border.

The chilling discovery comes after it was reported that the US government have spent $625 million on security ahead of the tournament.

Back in March, Robert O’Leary of the US Department of Commerce said: "When President Trump established the White House task force he set out with a clear mission - to ensure the United States delivers a safe, welcoming and memorable World Cup."

Police have launched an investigation into the chilling discovery. (Francisco Vega/Getty Images)

And the soccer tournament has been named the largest, most expansive, and most lucrative tournament in sporting history.

The Iranian team were among more than a quarter of the countries taking part in the World Cup that are affected by travel bans to the US.

And while all three of their group games are based in the US, the soccer team and their coaches were forced to land in Mexico.

A US administration official said: "We will not allow the Iranian team to abuse this system to sneak terrorists into the United States under false pretences."

But it's not just teams that struggled to get into the country ahead of the games, fans also faced major hurdles.

The visa recommended for spectators costs around $183 and involves an in-person interview.