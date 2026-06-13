The biggest threat facing fans attending the World Cup has been revealed by a security expert, after the government has reportedly spent $625 million on measures ahead of the tournament.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the largest, most expansive, and most lucrative tournament in sporting history.

With 16 host cities spanning across three countries, including the US, Canada, and Mexico, the tournament is expected to bring in a total of $11 billion in revenue.

But with any enormous sporting event comes great responsibility from its organisers - and it's not cheap.

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The US government is reportedly spending $625 million dollars to sure up security before the games begin.

Back in March, Robert O’Leary of the US Department of Commerce said: "When President Trump established the White House task force he set out with a clear mission - to ensure the United States delivers a safe, welcoming and memorable World Cup."

Trump wanted to deliver a 'safe, welcoming and memorable World Cup'. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

But a security expert has warned that despite extensive measures, there's still one huge threat that remains.

"The crowd's movement puts fans at the greatest risk," says Corey Pollard, a lawyer and the managing partner of Corey Pollard Law.

The expert added: "When so many elements come together - heat, drink, emotion, and confusion - any event can quickly turn into a dangerous situation.

"One person getting injured may be due to the fact that one exit has been blocked, there was a false alarm, everyone tried to rush to find conveyance, or they started pushing and shoving in a narrow area."

Temperatures in some host cities are expect to reach heights of 104 degrees Fahrenheit, making the situation a serious concern for players, officials and supporters alike.

"There are many different kinds of injuries that are predictable, thus precautions must be made to prevent them," Pollard warned.

The US government has reportedly spent $625 million dollars on security ahead of the tournament. (YURI CORTEZ / AFP via Getty Images)

Shedding light on the security procedures that will be in place during the tournament, he added: "Security teams follow a multi-layered approach to get ready for these kinds of situations.

"The stadium exterior, ticket and screening locations, concourses, the seating bowl, the field, the exits, and the transportation system should all be considered."

He further noted that 'crowd flow, medical response, evacuation, CCTV, and police' are also all thoughtfully considered.

"The staff needs to be taught about the plan, how to implement it, and what to do in case of any issues occurring," he said.

How much does it cost to attend the World Cup?

Soccer fans wanting to watch the games in person better have deep pockets. Here’s what accommodation, tickets and food and drink will cost:

Hotel costs

NBC has crunched the numbers on hotels, looking at the average for the five cheapest hotels within 15 miles of the station as of late last month.

Anyone booking a hotel to catch the US’ opening game against Paraguay on June 12 can expect to pay around $710 for a two-night hotel stay in Los Angeles.

Fans wanting to catch their match against Turkey on June 25 will pay a similar price.

To catch their game against Australia in Seattle on June 19, you can expect to pay $660.

Now to get your ticket for the game…

Ticket prices

Tickets for the opening game against Paraguay are still available from around $646, via Seatpick.

To watch the game against Australia or Turkey, tickets are selling from $640.

Many fans claim to have been 'priced out' of the World Cup. (Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

I bet all that number crunching has made you thirsty…

Food and drink prices at the World Cup

Prices at a warm-up match between England and New Zealand at the Raymond James stadium in Tampa, Florida on Saturday (6 June) might give an indication of what to expect in the World Cup proper, which is bad news for fans.

A large beer was advertised at $18.75, while just a bottle of water was priced at $7.50.

Meanwhile, according to Football Ground Guide, a basic meal and a beer will set you back $32.24 at the Los Angeles, or SoFi, Stadium, where the USA’s first and third games of the group stage will take place.

Meanwhile, the same at Lumen Field, Seattle, where the US will play Australia, will cost $26.88.