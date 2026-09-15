Royal expert explains why Meghan and Harry's school choice backfired after kids pulled out two days into term
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Royal expert explains why Meghan and Harry's school choice backfired after kids pulled out two days into term

There was allegedly an incident on the school run

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Topics: UK News, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Family

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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