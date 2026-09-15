Royal expert explains why Meghan and Harry's school choice backfired after kids pulled out two days into term

A royal expert has alleged that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to consider a key issue before pulling their children out of their first British school just two days after they started.

The Sussexes surprised the world by confirming their plan to return to the UK six years after stepping back from senior royal duties and moving to the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that their children would be joining a school in the UK, with their family now living in a private residence in the Cotswolds.

However, just three weeks into their new life across the pond, the Duke and Duchess have released a statement confirming that they have pulled their young children out of the school they joined just two days ago, following 'security concerns'.

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A spokesperson for the couple said: "The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family's security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements.

"The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family."

The statement concluded: "This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there."

It is not known which school Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, will now attend.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has now alleged that the traffic disruption should not have been a surprise and is a result of poor planning by the Sussexes.

The family have now been living in the UK for three weeks (@meghan/Instagram)

“None of these logistical problems are a surprise,” Schofield told Page Six. “When I was speaking to people locally about the original school, one of the first things I was warned about was the horrific traffic.”

“I was told you need the patience of a saint to navigate that area during the school run. Then you factor in the distance from where the Sussexes are currently staying and the different schedules for two children of different ages, and this meant making that 45-minute journey four times a day.”

“This is another example of Harry and Meghan appearing to choose the more complicated route and then discovering that the complications are difficult to manage."

Sky News later reported that there was heavy traffic on the school run, and that the distance between their residence and the school put extra pressure on their security team.

An incident also allegedly took place involving the couple's convoy of vehicles being disrupted.

The school run debacle comes amid the Sussexes’ ongoing concerns surrounding security arrangements in the UK.

Prince Harry has spoken out about security for his family (@meghan/Instagram)

Prince Harry has argued for years that his family requires taxpayer-funded protection when in the UK. He told the BBC last year that he ‘can’t see a world’ in which he would bring Meghan, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, to the UK without police protection.

However, Schofield says the timing of the school run issue is raising eyebrows.

“Harry has spent years making the case that his family requires a greater level of security in Britain, and suddenly a very foreseeable school-run problem is being presented as another example of why their existing security arrangements are inadequate.”

UNILAD has contacted Prince Harry and Meghan's representatives for a comment.