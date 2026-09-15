US military deploys weapons to space amid 'evolving threats'

The US military has deployed weapons into space to defend American forces, it confirmed in a statement, as the US Space Force claims that 'Russia views space as a warfighting domain'.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink announced on Monday (September 15) that the US had launched weapons into space, a move which sends a deliberate signal to those that pose potential threats in the domain.

"Today we continue to ensure we remain ready to meet the challenges of evolving threats wherever they exist," he said at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference.

Meink continued: "This is why the United States now has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the joint force against hostile adversary action."

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He did not provide specific details regarding what kind of weapons were used, nor when they were put into orbit.

President Trump launched the US Space Force in 2019 in a historic steps towards reinforcing America's defense capabilities, as both China and Russia seek to challenge space dominance.

Trump proposed a 'Golden Dome' to protect the US just last year. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

On its website, the US Space Force states that 'China develops and operates space and counterspace capabilities as part of a military modernization strategy', while 'Russia views space as a warfighting domain and believes space supremacy will be a decisive factor in future conflicts'.

It further notes: "China and Russia are also testing and fielding sophisticated counterspace capabilities with the intent to disrupt and degrade US space-enabled capabilities."

CNN also reported in 2024 that US intelligence suggests that Russia is seeking to develop a nuclear weapon designed for space, but Moscow have denied the claim.

Speaking at the conference yesterday, Meink added: "It is critically important that we maintain our dominance not only in the air but in space, and so we’ve had to take steps to make sure that when we’re threatened, we can take care of that."

No details about the weapons sent to space were revealed. (Getty Stock Images)

And it's not the first time Trump has taken 'threats' in space seriously.

Last December, the president signed an executive order which claimed US superiority in space is 'a measure of national vision and willpower'.

The order paves the way for Trump’s proposed 'Golden Dome' - a multibillion-dollar missile defense network.

The ambitious system is intended to give the US the ability to detect and intercept missile threats, including those launched from overseas.

Trump previously claimed that the dome would be completed by 2028, and the Pentagon has reportedly scheduled its first major test for just before the 2028 election.