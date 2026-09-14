Already-strong El Niño has now reached ‘super’ level – what happens next
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Already-strong El Niño has now reached ‘super’ level – what happens next

Experts have warned this year's El Niño could be the most extreme on record

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Severe Weather Europe

Topics: Climate Change, Environment, Weather

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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