Skydiver explains how she survived terrifying 10,000ft plummet without an open parachute
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Skydiver explains how she survived terrifying 10,000ft plummet without an open parachute

Holly Wiffen is one of very few people to have been knocked out and survived a skydive, thanks to a series of fortunate events

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: This Morning/ITV

Topics: This Morning, UK News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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