Woman who nearly died after truck crash recalls meeting God and his life-changing warning
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Woman who nearly died after truck crash recalls meeting God and his life-changing warning

LuAnn VanBuskirk was 18 when she was hit by a truck in Michigan and suddenly found herself looking down at her body

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: God Encounters with Janie DuVall via YouTube

Topics: Religion, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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