A woman who claims she nearly died after being clipped by a truck at 18 years old, said her old choices came back to haunt her as God warned her about the repercussions.

LuAnn VanBuskirk was only a teenager in Michigan when she was struck by a truck and after believing she had the right of way in a four-way turn.

However, she said things began to get 'strange' after the impact, and she soon found herself looking down at the accident scene from above.

After realizing what was happening, she said she ended up meeting God, nearly being abducted and dragged to Hell, and more.

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In a conversation on God Encounters with Janie DuVall on YouTube, VanBuskirk recounted how she'd been on her bike when she was hit and flew at speed to the ground and was thrown into a world like no other.

LuAnn VanBuskirk nearly died at 18 (Getty Stock Images)

She explained how she had looked down to see 'gnarly' fingers wrapped around her arm as she was being forced to go someplace.

VanBuskirk, now 61, said she was sure it was 'evil' when she saw it had taken to her a city covered in yellow fog.

Although she couldn't resist the thing that had hold of her, she said something above had taken notice as suddenly, the thunder cracked and a sound like nothing she'd heard before began.

Except, she understood was it was saying as it was God.

She said she previously had mocked the word of God and he wasn't pleased with her, as he questioned her loyalty and showed her where she'd end up if she didn't accept him into her life.

But VanBuskirk said she resisted, and he told her very simply: "My word says."

The woman said she had clarity over her past drinking and smoking weed and realized she was 'going to hell based on my own free will choices'.

She said she replied to 'God' that she knew Jesus, and 'when it spoke, it did the same thing', with a 'cracked' and 'thunderous' sound that 'shook' her like 'a dead man twice'.

She explained: "This sound said, 'Even the very demons believe in Jesus. How do you say you do better?'"

It was there she revealed was the 'moment of truth that I could not argue', and she claimed God took her through all of her sins, one by one, and gave her an opportunity to accept him, only for him to turn his back on her.

It wasn't until she was thrown into a 'spiritual' pain inside of her physical body that she soon changed her ways.

She said she met God (God Encounters with Janie DuVall via YouTube)

In the interview, VanBuskirk said she was someone who thought, 'if God is real why would he let this happen to me?'

However, her near death experience led her to believe.

She also later claimed to have been sent signs, such as a born-again Christian called John, who she said was John the Baptist from the Bible.

She also met a nun, who she believes was Mary.

VanBuskirk said after her experience, she met her paternal side of her family after running away from home, and met her Christian uncle and his wife, who took her under her wing.

She said when she heard the gospel, she knew there was a 'string' pulling her to God from then on out.