High school student suspended for bringing cup of coffee to class on first day of school
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High school student suspended for bringing cup of coffee to class on first day of school

A public hearing on coffee rules will be heard on Monday

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: WWNY

Topics: Education, New York, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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