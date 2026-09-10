Last known moments of doctor who disappeared without a trace day before 9/11
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Last known moments of doctor who disappeared without a trace day before 9/11

Dr. Sneha Anne Philip's family have shared their own theories about her whereabouts

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Todd Maisel/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Topics: True crime, New York, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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