Lindsay Clancy juror reveals 'shocking' act holdout juror performed in front of them during trial

One of three male jurors in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial has spoken out about the holdout juror who refused to agree to a 'not guilty' verdict, revealing the shocking move he made during their deliberations.

The 36-year-old’s six-week trial was ultimately declared a ‘mistrial’ after the jury, comprising nine women and three men, failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Jurors, whose identities were kept private throughout the trial, have began speaking out about the ordeal they faced during the case, which included hearing testimony from 85 witnesses.

The jury foreperson, a retired school teacher speaking with NBC10, described the case as an 'emotional roller coaster'.

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"I was so sad," she said, "So sad that we couldn't come up with a verdict for Lindsay. It was so heartbreaking."

And following the significant public interest in the trial across the globe, it has since been reported that there was just one juror who stood in the way of Clancy receiving a 'not guilty' verdict 'by reason of insanity'.

The juror opened up about the 'shocking' act one member of the jury committed during deliberations. (Good Morning America)

The foreperson said the holdout male juror 'admitted he had reasonable doubt' in her criminal responsibility, but refused to agree to a not guilty verdict.

But she's not the only juror to have spoken out about him since the trial ended.

Breaking his silence with Good Morning America, one of the male jurors opened up about the 'shocking' act the standout juror allegedly committed during their deliberations.

"He took the exercise band out of the bag, grabbed an empty water bottle, tied the band around the bottle and pulled it," he recalled.

He added: "We're not in here to play detective."

The juror admitted that they were extremely frustrated to have not come to a verdict, having dedicated so much time to the case.

It remains unclear whether Clancy will face a retrial. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

And while he noted that the jury didn’t begin deliberations as an 11-1 split in favour of a 'not guilty' verdict, most jurors ultimately acknowledged they had 'reasonable doubt' over whether Clancy was guilty of murder, believing she had been experiencing postpartum psychosis.

The foreperson of the jury further noted that she was halfway through filling out the verdict sheets when the holdout juror said: "I'm still not going to say that she's not guilty by reason of insanity."

And following the hung jury, the nation is now waiting to discover what fate awaits the Massachusetts mother.

Will Lindsay Clancy face a retrial?

A spokesperson for Plymouth District Attorney, Timothy Cruz, noted that he will soon decide whether to try Clancy again before a new jury.

Speaking to reporters, he said: "Children were murdered and it's our job to seek justice."

Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington further noted while speaking with CBS: "I know enough to know it doesn't matter what I'd like. All I know is that I'm not ever going to agree this young lady do a day in jail."