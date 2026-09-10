Brother of hero flight attendant Betty Ong who made first 9/11 call responds to her final words 25 years later
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Brother of hero flight attendant Betty Ong who made first 9/11 call responds to her final words 25 years later

Ong wasn't meant to be on the flight, but picked up an extra shift to save money for an upcoming trip

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: ABC7 News Bay Area

Topics: American Airlines, Plane, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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