Trump’s six biggest lies about what happened to him on 9/11 exposed ahead of 25th anniversary
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Trump’s six biggest lies about what happened to him on 9/11 exposed ahead of 25th anniversary

Donald Trump has repeated a number of bold claims regarding the September 11, 2001, attacks over the past 25 years

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Donald Trump, New York

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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