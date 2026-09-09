TSA brings back 'golden age' airport feature banned after 9/11 25 years later

The Transport Security Administration (TSA) is bringing back a 'golden age' airport feature 25 years after the horrific 9/11 attacks.

Those who were around before the tragic events of 11 September, 2001, will remember that rules around air travel were very different back then.

Before the terrorist attack, which saw planes hijacked and flown into each of the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York City, it was much easier to pass through an airport, even if you didn't have a ticket.

In fact, friends and family would regularly escort loved ones all the way up to the gate before waving them off, despite not having a ticket themselves.

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Understandably, this was one thing that had to change when airport security was tightened tenfold all over the world after the terrorist attack.

Airport security tightened all around the world following 9/11 (Najlah Feanny / Contributor via Getty)

That's all set to change, however, for the US' 'most trusted travelers' who will once again be able to wave off loved ones from the gate.

Revealing the change on its website, TSA said: "As an exclusive benefit for our most trusted travelers, this new program makes it easier to return to the gate for welcomes and send-offs, meet friends during a layover, and enjoy dining and shopping along the way, bringing back the moments that once defined air travel."

Members must apply for 'Gateside by TSA PreCheck,' which is free, three days before their planned visit and approval must be granted before travel to the airport.

If a member is approved, they'll be able to enter security using a TSA PreCheck lane with an accepted form of ID. Although the pass is only valid for one calendar day, members will be allowed to re-enter on that day.

'Trusted travelers' will be able to wave off loved ones from the gate (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

According to TSA, members of other trusted traveler programs who have a Known Traveler Number can also apply for access to the gates.

People who have Known Traveler Numbers have already undergone background checks allowing them to use their fingerprint to use expedited security lanes within US airports.

Meanwhile, Department of Defense employees and US Federal civilians can also use their DOD ID numbers as a form of Known Traveler Number.

The scheme will be available at 13 airports across the US initially, including Los Angeles International Airport, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City International Airport.

However, the agency plans to extend Gateside to more airports within the next few months.