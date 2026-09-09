TSA brings back 'golden age' airport feature banned after 9/11 25 years later
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TSA brings back 'golden age' airport feature banned after 9/11 25 years later

The new perk is only for the most 'trusted travelers' across the US

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Travel

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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