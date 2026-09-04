You could be breaking TSA rules without realizing it with this common item in your luggage

While the madness of the summer travel season may have come to an end, that doesn't mean all Americans are grounded.

And if you're planning on jumping on a flight soon, whether that be domestic or international, you certainly need to be aware of the rules implemented by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), particularly when it comes to security checkpoints.

Frequent flyers will be well aware of the strict rules surrounding liquids in carry-on baggage, as under TSA rules across the US, all liquids, gels and aerosols in carry-on luggage must be in containers of no more than 100ml or 3.4 ounces.

Then, you need to look up what a liquid actually entails, Silly question perhaps, but the TSA recently took to X to remind passengers that peanut butter is considered a liquid.

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"Peanut butter is a liquid... we said what we said... this time with receipts," the agency wrote on social media.

The TSA X post also included a Google AI overview screenshot explaining why peanut butter in quantities over 100ml is not permitted.

Don't be taking a jar of peanut butter into airport security, unless it's under 100ml (Getty Stock Photo)

One passenger took to Reddit to express their surprise after peanut butter was confiscated from their bag at a TSA checkpoint during their travels.

"The lady told us that peanut butter is considered a spread, which is to say, a liquid. And since the jars far exceeded the 3.4 OZ limit for liquids, we had to toss our peanut butter," the Redditor penned.

Others questioned why the TSA classes peanut butter as a liquid, as a fellow Reddit user joked: "I would invite TSA to drink a pint of peanut butter, then."

However, a potential work around is to have spread the peanut butter on a sandwich before heading to the airport and bring it along with you to enjoy in the terminal prior to boarding.

Of course, you an also pack peanut butter in check-in luggage as no such liquid restrictions exist for suitcases in the hold.

If you head on the TSA's website you'll find a ton of bizarre items that the agency says is banned on planes, while the TSA also outlines how the security measures actually work.

A number of items are prohibited to pass TSA security checkpoints (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A statement on security from the agency reads: "TSA incorporates unpredictable security measures, both seen and unseen, to accomplish our transportation security mission.

"Security measures begin long before you arrive at the airport. TSA works closely with the intelligence and law enforcement communities to share information. Additional security measures are in place from the time you get to the airport until you get to your destination.

"TSA adjusts processes and procedures to meet the evolving threat and to achieve the highest levels of transportation security. Because of this, you may notice changes in our procedures from time to time."