FBI special agent breaks down the biggest 'red flags' that suggest you're being scammed
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FBI special agent breaks down the biggest 'red flags' that suggest you're being scammed

Last year, Americans lost an estimated $148.2 billion to scams

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation

Topics: Money, Crime, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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