Mom breaks down in tears over newborn’s health after surrogate refused to abort pregnancy
Home>News>US News

Mom breaks down in tears over newborn’s health after surrogate refused to abort pregnancy

She branded the surrogate 'unstable' in court

Danni King

Danni King

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: NBCLA

Topics: Health, US News, Parenting

Danni King
Danni King

Choose your content: