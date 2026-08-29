10-second hand test is 'quickest way' to spot signs of dementia – and it's left people freaking out
Home>News>Health

10-second hand test is 'quickest way' to spot signs of dementia – and it's left people freaking out

Alzheimer's and frontotemporal dementia patients fail it far more often than healthy people

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: (TikTok/Dr. Ad M.D.)

Topics: Dementia, Health, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: