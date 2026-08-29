Former Marine reveals what not to do if Doomsday strikes – and the places to avoid in a city
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Former Marine reveals what not to do if Doomsday strikes – and the places to avoid in a city

He warned of the 'biggest threat' civilians would face if society were to collapse

Danni King

Danni King

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Topics: News, US News, Marines

Danni King
Danni King

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