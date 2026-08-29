Former Marine reveals what not to do if Doomsday strikes – and the places to avoid in a city

Some of the places we visit everyday would be no-go zones in the event of society collapsing, a survival expert has revealed.

A new CNN documentary, titled The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: The End of the World As We Know It, sees Jack Richland, a former Marine, talk through the protocol civilians should follow if Doomsday were to strike.

Known for being a survival expert, Jack is the brains behind the popular YouTube channel Black Scout Survival, which aims to equip viewers were useful skills as well as 'mindset training'.

Jack Richland appears in a new CNN documentary with reporter Nick Paton Walsh. (@cnn/Instagram)

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In a clip from the new documentary, Jack talks reporter Nick Paton Walsh through his top tips for surviving the collapse of society, or what is also referred to as the 'end of the world'.

Nick, who is CNN's International Security Editor, begins by saying, "If we talk about the end of the world as we know it, or the collapse, whatever words you want to choose. Many people are going to surely imagine it happening here in an urban environment."

Jack then stated that other people pose the 'biggest threat' in this situation, as they 'only serve their self-interest'.

"Get off the street. You don’t want to be out here. There’s criminal opportunists," Jack added bluntly.

But finding somewhere safe to take shelter could prove difficult, with Jack explaining that places we visit everyday should be avoided.

"Find out where threats are. I would not go to the first wave targets. That would be grocery stores and gas stations and pharmacies. I would stay away from those," Jack warned.

The clip continued with Jack giving Nick a crash course in survival skills, with demonstrations on how to escape zip tie cuffs, pick a lock, grab a gun and effectively use a knife in a fight.

The former Marine also explained that his audience has changed over the 14 years that he's been sharing tips, noting that more people are now interested in preparing for Doomsday.

There's some specific rules to follow if Doomsday were to occur. (Getty Stock Images)

"Now, it seems to be more the common person. The guy who works a job at a tech company, who wants to take care of his family," Jack added.

Doomsday is a term generally used to refer to the end of the world, caused by a permanent disaster. It is also used in Christian and religious teachings as an alternative name for Judgement Day.

Jack has built up a huge following across social media, with his YouTube channel alone boasting over 735,000 subscribers. His content ranges from survival skills to sharing his views on global affairs.