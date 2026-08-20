Former Fauci advisor Dr. David Morens faces prison after pleading guilty to concealing COVID records
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Former Fauci advisor Dr. David Morens faces prison after pleading guilty to concealing COVID records

Dr. David Morens will be sentenced in November following his guilty plea

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Politics, US News, Health, Coronavirus

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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