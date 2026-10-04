New El Niño alert issued as polar vortex looms over US and Europe
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New El Niño alert issued as polar vortex looms over US and Europe

Meteorologists say the polar vortex could bring a short cold spell, but may not decide the season

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Topics: El Niño, Climate Change

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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