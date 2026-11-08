'Record-breaking' polar vortex set to swarm the US as millions of Americans face mass disruptions with warnings issued
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'Record-breaking' polar vortex set to swarm the US as millions of Americans face mass disruptions with warnings issued

Super El Niño is taking on the polar vortex in a tug-of-war over the weather conditions of the winter ahead

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Severe Weather Europe

Topics: Climate Change, El Niño, Environment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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