Skydivers killed in mid-air collision identified after making chilling 'deathwish' admission before death
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Skydivers killed in mid-air collision identified after making chilling 'deathwish' admission before death

The two women, who were both licensed skydivers, have been identified following the tragic incident in Southern California

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: US News, California

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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