California Governor Gavin Newsom suspends all 548 death row sentences in California in largest pardon in history
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California Governor Gavin Newsom suspends all 548 death row sentences in California in largest pardon in history

The governor has penned an open letter

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Topics: California, US News, Death Row

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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