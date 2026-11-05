War expert reveals key things America must do to prevent WW3
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War expert reveals key things America must do to prevent WW3

Robert Pape believes the next two months could prove critical as tensions rise across the globe

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Politics, US News, Podcast

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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