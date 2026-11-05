Kourtney Kardashian addresses rumors her and Travis Barker are 'sleeping in separate beds'

Kourtney Kardashian has addressed claims that she and her husband, Travis Barker, are no longer living together.

The reality star discussed the rumors during the November 5 episode of The Kardashians, explaining that her publicist had contacted her after a magazine claimed the couple had separated.

Rather than issue a denial, Kardashian said she told her representative to let the story run.

She made clear that the claims had no basis, pointing to social media posts as the source of the speculation.

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Kardashian, 47, recounted the exchange with her publicist on the show.

“She is like, ‘The magazine is saying that you and Travis don’t live together anymore and you are splitting up'. Any truth?” she recalled.

Her response was: “Tell them to print it. Just see what happens.”

Speaking to family friend Simon Huck, Kardashian said those circulating the story knew it was false. She claimed they had seen ‘a dumb TikTok of someone who makes up fabricated stories’.

Huck, 42, criticized what he described as ‘conspiracy theories’ about the Kardashian family and also raised the ‘insane’ AI-generated videos being shared online. Kardashian said: “And people believe it. It is so bizarre.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October 2021 before marrying in May 2022. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

What did Kourtney Kardashian say about the Travis Barker split rumors?

The claims come as Kardashian and Barker’s relationship remains public. Kardashian’s previous relationship with Scott Disick was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with the pair together for nearly 10 years before splitting in 2015.

They share three children: Mason, 16, Penelope, 14, and Reign, 11. Kardashian later began dating Blink-182 drummer Barker, 50, and the couple got engaged in October 2021 before marrying in May 2022.

In June 2023, Kardashian announced she was expecting a child with Barker during a Blink-182 concert. She held up a handwritten sign reading: “Travis, I’m pregnant.”

Three months later, Kardashian revealed she had undergone emergency fetal surgery before the birth of their son. In an Instagram post at the time, she thanked the doctors who had helped save the baby’s life and Barker, who had left tour to be with her in hospital.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky in November 2023. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

When did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome their son?

The couple welcomed their son, Rocky, in November 2023.

They later spoke about their experience trying to have a child in Barker’s documentary, Louder Than Fear, released in August.

During the documentary, they revealed they had previously experienced a miscarriage.

Kardashian said she had discovered she was pregnant six months into their relationship in 2022, before they lost the baby.

“When we lost the baby, we were devastated,” she said. “We cried for days. All we wanted was to have a baby together.”

Kardashian continues to co-parent her older children with Disick.