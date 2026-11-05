Kourtney Kardashian addresses rumors her and Travis Barker are 'sleeping in separate beds'
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Kourtney Kardashian addresses rumors her and Travis Barker are 'sleeping in separate beds'

She also addressed several AI-generated clips circulating social media about her family

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Topics: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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