Kanye West gave Kourtney Kardashian bold dating warning before Travis Barker romance
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Kanye West gave Kourtney Kardashian bold dating warning before Travis Barker romance

She passed the same advice on to her stepson, Landon Barker in the latest episode of the Kardashians

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Travis Barker

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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