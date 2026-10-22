Kanye West gave Kourtney Kardashian bold dating warning before Travis Barker romance

Kourtney Kardashian has claimed Kanye West offered her some stern advice before her romance with Travis Barker began.

The 47-year-old recalled her ex-brother-in-law’s advice on Thursday’s episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, while telling her stepson, Landon Barker, to ‘wait until you get married.’

“That’s my advice,” she told the 23-year-old. “Don’t waste your energy.”

One of the producers on the show then asked Kardashian, who was sat in front of Barker, if the couple waited until their 2022 wedding to have sex.

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“No, but I remember Kanye told me, ‘I feel like God is calling me to tell you that you should not hook up with any randoms until you are with your husband,’” she recalled.

“And I didn’t,” Kardashian added.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were neighbors and close friends before they began dating in early 2021. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

What did Kim Kardashian say about her split from Kanye West?

West, 49, was married to Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian, for eight years.

The exes share four children: North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7.

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021.

Speaking on the podcast Call Her Daddy in October 2025, she revealed the ‘final straw’ in the marriage.

"There was just a lot of things that I wouldn't deal with," said the SKIMS founder, 46.

She went on: "I didn't like the feeling of someone talking bad about my kids, grandmother, aunts - all of those feelings.

"If someone feels that way, then we shouldn't be together."

West has been married to model Bianca Censori since 2022, while Kim is dating British racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

Kourtney Kardashian, 47, claimed Kanye West told her to wait to have sex until marriage before her romance with Travis Barker. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

What has Travis Barker said about falling in love with Kourtney Kardashian?

Barker, 50, appeared on Billy Corgan's podcast, The Magnificent Others, in a recent interview. He described falling in love with Kardashian as 'a perfect symmetry.'.

"We both wanted it to happen and we knew if it did happen, it would probably be like neither of us would have a choice," the Blink-182 drummer explained.

"We would just be overwhelmed with whatever and fall madly in love. And we did."

He also emphasized that he ‘already loved [Kardashian] as a friend,’ which made it easier when things turned romantic.

The pair were neighbors and close friends before they began dating in early 2021. By 2022, they had held multiple wedding ceremonies, and their son, Rocky, arrived the following year.

Each already had children from an earlier relationship.

Kardashian has Mason, 16, Penelope, 14, and Reign, 11, with Scott Disick, whom she dated on and off from 2006 to 2015.

Barker, for his part, has Landon and 20-year-old daughter Alabama with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. They were married from 2004 to 2008.

New episodes of The Kardashians are released on Thursdays on Hulu.