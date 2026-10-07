Travis Barker shares update from hospital bed and says wife Kourtney Kardashian is 'by my side'

Travis Barker appears to have undergone a medical procedure, with his wife and daughter by his side.

The Blink-182 drummer shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Tuesday, with his daughter Alabama, 20, sat on the phone beside him. In the caption, he penned: "My babygirl came with me."

In the next photo, his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, could be seen leaning over the bed to kiss him, as the drummer penned: "And my beautiful wife by my side."

The 50-year-old has not revealed exactly why he was in the hospital, but in the pictures, he could be seen wearing a surgical cap and a blue gown.

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Shortly after, Barker posted an adorable video of his and Kardashian's son, Rocky, riding a toy dinosaur.

Kourtney Kardashian was by Travis Barker's side in the hospital (@travisbarker/Instagram)

The rock star's hospital visit comes shortly after the release of his Hulu documentary, Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, in which he candidly opened up about his horror 2008 plane crash, as well as a horrifying ordeal he and Kardashian faced before the birth of their child.

Rocky was born in 2023, and is the first, and only, child the celebrity couple share.

However, just a month before Rocky was born, doctors had to intervene with a foetal surgery in order to remove fluid from his lungs. At the time, Barker was touring Europe with Blink-182.

Barker canceled four shows are the terrifying ordeal, with Kardashian detailing how supportive her husband had been.

"He just came and laid with me in the hospital and made sure that everything was OK," she said.

Just six months into their relationship, the pair tragically suffered a miscarriage where they lost their baby girl.

Alabama Barker was also by her father's side (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)

Barker's recent hospital visit comes four years after he suffered from 'life threatening pancreatitis.'

Taking to social media in July 2022, he told his followers: "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since."

The drummer then revealed that he 'had a very small polyp removed' which 'damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.'

"I am so very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better," he added.

One year later, he underwent surgery on his finger after tearing his ligament during Blink-182 tour rehearsals.

"It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn't continue to play the drums without it. It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically," he wrote alongside a picture of himself in hospital with a cast on his arm.







