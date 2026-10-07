Travis Barker shares update from hospital bed and says wife Kourtney Kardashian is 'by my side'
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Travis Barker shares update from hospital bed and says wife Kourtney Kardashian is 'by my side'

Barker’s daughter, Alabama, was also seen sitting beside her dad’s hospital bed

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: @‌travisbarker/Instagram

Topics: Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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