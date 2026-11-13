Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker shares health scare wake-up call that forced him to quit smoking
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Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker shares health scare wake-up call that forced him to quit smoking

The discovery of pre-cancerous cells led the rocker to rethink some of his lifestyle choices

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Big Bro with Kid Cudi podcast

Topics: Travis Barker, Celebrity, Cancer

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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@tinkertonks

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