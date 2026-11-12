David Henrie refuses to film any nude or kissing scenes that 'violate' his marriage

David Henrie has revealed he has strict boundaries over which acting roles he is willing to take on, out of respect for his wife.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star says he will turn down parts which require nudity, sex scenes or kissing, believing this would 'violate' his marriage to wife Maria Cahill, who he wed back in 2017.

The couple, who share four kids together, appeared on Matt and Abby Howard's The Unplanned Podcast together earlier this week, where Henrie set out his rules for taking on an acting job.

"My general rules are, like, if I’m acting in something, as long as I’m not directly doing anything that violates my conscience or is against my morals, then I’ll do it," the 37-year-old explained.

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"If I have to kill someone, like, I’m not really killing someone, you know? You can fake that."

David Henrie won't take on any role that might 'violate' his marriage (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

He even said he would feel comfortable 'producing a drama that’s got a redemptive message, and I like the story, and there’s drug use in it. You’re not really doing drugs.'

However, Henrie has strict boundaries when it comes to anything that could impact his marriage.

"For me, I draw the line if it’s anything that would actually violate our relationship as a married couple," he continued.

When asked to go into more detail, Henrie said 'nudity or life...' before his wife chimed in with a laugh and 'he's not kissing anybody.'

Cahill added: "I feel like he cares more than I care. I so trust him, I literally don’t care."

However, Henrie went on to explain the difference between portraying a romantic scene and portraying taking drugs or murdering someone.

"You’re not faking that. You’re really doing that thing. There’s not ... You’re in bed making out. You just people watching but still, you’re actually doing that," he explained.

"I don’t care how much you’re thinking of bees and birds, or whatever you’re doing to distract yourself. You’re really doing that.

"I would just feel weird. I would feel very weird; it would shake me. So, yeah. I’m not going to do it."

His wife then spoke about the time his kids watched an episode of Wizards of Waverly Place in which Henrie's character Justin Russo kissed his love interest on the show.

Cahill said: "They were like, 'you have another wife?!' Like, they were so upset."

Henrie added: "They’ll randomly bring it up, they’re like, ‘Papa kissed another woman.’ And they’ll go up to her and be like, ‘Papa has a girlfriend.’ It’s so funny."

When asked about his own kids possibly following in his footsteps as a child star, Henrie credited his own parents for allowing him to have a positive experience with it all.

"I came out on the other side positively because I had really good parents, who didn’t need me to make money, didn’t need me to support the family, didn’t need me to do anything," he said.

"They treated it like you’d support a kid in a sport, so they always made it fun for me. I’d love for my kids to be performers. I’d love for them to be in the performing arts.

"They dance, they do ballet, they do Irish dance, we do plays, but I don’t want them to do the grind of a child actor. I don’t want them to have to go through that intense life. I don’t want that."