David Henrie refuses to film any nude or kissing scenes that 'violate' his marriage
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David Henrie refuses to film any nude or kissing scenes that 'violate' his marriage

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum has a very valid reason for it too

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Sam Wasson/Getty Images for Angel Studios

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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