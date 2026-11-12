Kris Jenner outraged at 'traumatic' detail in Kim Kardashian biography that has her feeling 'insulted'
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Kris Jenner outraged at 'traumatic' detail in Kim Kardashian biography that has her feeling 'insulted'

Jenner wasn't holding back on the latest episode of The Kardashians

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Hulu

Topics: Kim Kardashian, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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