Kris Jenner outraged at 'traumatic' detail in Kim Kardashian biography that has her feeling 'insulted'

Kris Jenner is speaking out about Kim Kardashian's biography, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created The Future.

The book, published on October 27, was written by author Jonathan Van Meter, who spent six years working on the publication, interviewing those closest to Kardashian and gaining unprecedented access to her life. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian read a draft to her mother, Kris Jenner.

“He says, kind of in quotes, ‘LOL. No childhood trauma? Yeah, right, she just doesn’t see it'," Kim said.

She continued to claim that the author 'was convinced she had childhood trauma' after she said she had none at all.

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"He’s like, ‘Maybe she likes to live that way and maybe that’s how she copes'," she added.

Kris Jenner wasn't holding back on her opinions regarding Kim's biography (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Jenner told Kardashian to make it clear she had no childhood trauma, saying she was 'insulted' by the claims.

“Tell him you don’t want it to say anything about your childhood trauma because you didn’t have any," she said. "I worked really hard at my life and being a mom so nobody had any childhood trauma," Jenner told her daughter on the latest episode of the Hulu show.

“You should tell him to take the trauma part out. I’m insulted,” Jenner continued. “You can tell him, for me, that he can [expletive] off. That is very offensive to me.

“My legacy is my children, so I don’t want anybody interrupting what my truth is,” the 71-year-old continued. “And my truth is: I worked really hard raising you guys, and there was no trauma. The biggest trauma that we had was the day that Toys ‘R Us closed.”

Kim stood by her decision to have the book published (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Khloe also expressed her frustration with the claims, adding: “I don’t think we had some deep, dark trauma, so I would be pissed too if someone tried to say we did.”

Jenner didn't hold back, asking Kardashian why she 'let someone else write a book for her'.

“Why do you let somebody else write a book for you? Because now it’s about all of us too, so you’ve just given our rights to our lives away to some stranger,” she questioned.

However, Kardashian didn't fully see Jenner's side, claiming it would be a 'great book', but assured Jenner there would be 'nothing about childhood trauma'.

Kardashian, 46, was 22-years-old when her father, Robert Kardashian, passed away. Khloe and Rob, her younger siblings, were 19 and 16 respectively.

In the book, Kardashian detailed her final conversation with her father.

“The last thing my dad ever said to me was, ‘I know you’re going to be good - I can see it," she told the author. She also revealed that her father told her to 'take care of the other ones'.