Trisha Paytas reveals staggering amount she can make on YouTube in just one week

Trisha Paytas was asked to name the largest amount of money she has ever earned on YouTube over a week while appearing on a talk show with Andy Cohen this week.

The 38-year-old internet personality was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where the question came up during the 'Plead the Fifth' game.

Paytas put the figure at a jaw-dropping $100,000, adding 'that was a good week'.

The host of the Just Trish podcast has been creating content on YouTube since 2007, so the revelation comes nearly two decades after she first started posting videos on the platform.

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Her earnings have not always been steady though.

In a 2023 interview with Polyester Zine Paytas explained that her income has fluctuated significantly over the years, depending on how frequently she was creating content and which platforms she was using.

She recalled stretches where she uploaded videos every day and earned substantially more.

Trisha Paytas, 38, has been creating content on YouTube since 2007. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

What does Trisha Paytas create content about?

Trisha Paytas content has covered a lot of ground.

Beyond her viral mukbangs, music videos, and lifestyle vlogs, Paytas has built a massive cross-platform audience of more than 20 million followers.

In recent years, her career has expanded well beyond social media into mainstream television and acting. Her work has included lifestyle videos, ASMR content, podcast and previously, content for OnlyFans.

She has made guest appearances on over 50 TV shows and films—including Saturday Night Live, Celebrity Big Brother UK, and America's Got Talent—and has upcoming scripted roles on hit series Hacks and Euphoria

She has also spoken openly about how much she spends on her videos. In a 2024 interview with British Vogue, she said she would sometimes reinvest tens of thousands of dollars into elaborate video productions.

Paytas shares three children, Malibu Barbie, Elvis and Aquaman, with her husband, Moses Hacmon. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Who is Trisha Paytas married to?

Away from YouTube, Paytas has experienced a major shift in her personal life over the past several years.

Paytas married Israeli artist, photographer, and designer Moses Hacmon, best known for his Faces of Water photography series, in December 2021.

Hacmon also regularly appears alongside her as a co-host on the Just Trish podcast.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Malibu Barbie, in September 2022, followed by their second daughter, Elvis, in May 2024, and their son, Aquaman Moses, in July 2025.

Reflecting on her journey in her newly released 368-page memoir, Crying on the Kitchen Floor, which hit shelves earlier this week, Paytas candidly discusses her rise from a quiet upbringing in Illinois to navigating Hollywood, internet scandals, and mental health battles before finding stability in family life.

You can grab a copy here.