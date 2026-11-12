Trisha Paytas reveals staggering amount she can make on YouTube in just one week
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Trisha Paytas reveals staggering amount she can make on YouTube in just one week

Trisha Paytas has been creating YouTube content since 2007

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Trisha Paytas, YouTube, Andy Cohen

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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