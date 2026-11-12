Pete Davidson details 'brutal' reality of tattoo removal after spending $200,000 on the process
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Pete Davidson details 'brutal' reality of tattoo removal after spending $200,000 on the process

Davidson has over 200 tattoos on his arms, all of which are now gone

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Adela Loconte/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Pete Davidson, Celebrity

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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