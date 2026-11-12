Pete Davidson details 'brutal' reality of tattoo removal after spending $200,000 on the process

Pete Davidson's once sleeved-up arms are now almost completely bare, as the Saturday Night Live alum continues the tattoo removal process he started in 2020.

The 32-year-old gave the update in an interview with E! News at the New York Premiere of How to Rob a Bank, where he was joined by co-star Nicholas Hoult.

The movie is set to arrive in theaters on November 13.

Talking about the tattoo removal process, Davidson said: "It's brutal," he said. "I've only been wearing sweaters for, like, six months so you don't know what's going on under there."

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The King of Staten Island star also joked about the future of his ink.

"You never know, they might come back," he said.

And it seems he's not joking. He debuted new ink in April, showing his daughter Scottie's name near his temple, while appearing at Las Vegas CinemaCon in April.

Pete Davidson began his tattoo removal process in 2020. (Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images)

His arms and chest were once covered with about 200 tattoos, but he has previously said he only plans to keep two or three.

During an appearance in January 2025 on Jimmy Fallon, he told the host he was 'trying to clean slate it' and that his ink was almost completely gone.

He said he was 'burning them off', sharing that the effort to getting them removed was more painful than getting the tattoos in the first place.

“They burn off a layer of your skin, then it has to heal for six to eight weeks,” Davidson said. “You can’t get in the sunlight. And then you’ve got to do it like 12 more times.”

Pete Davidson said he has to wear jumpers because of the tattoo removal work. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Davidson warned the audience to really consider the tattoos they want, rather than making impulse decisions, referring to himself as a 'sad boy' when he got inked.

He has been very open about experiencing lifelong depression and Borderline Personality Disorder, alongside other mental health conditions caused by the trauma of losing his dad during 9/11.

Davidson was also candid about how his tattoos have affected his acting career, telling Fallon that he would spend up to three hours in a makeup chair to hide them.

Davidson spoke to E! News at the New York premiere of How to Rob a Bank. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Davidson, who is also known for Bodies Bodies Bodies and Bupkis, kept up the jokes when the conversation turned to casting for the next James Bond, as fans continue to wait for news on who will take on the role.

Davidson, however, had a different idea. "It's going to be me," he said, ignoring Hoult. "Plot twist," he added. "I will be the first American James Bond."

Jokes aside, he voiced his support for Hoult. "If anyone should get it, it's this guy next to me," Davidson said. "He's the best guy for the job."