Malin Akerman details the unusual weekly ritual that helped her survive her divorce

Malin Akerman has opened up about the end of her first marriage, admitting that it was 'a lot' at the time.

Akerman, who is best known for starring in movies and TV shows like 27 Dresses, The Hunting Wives, Watchmen, and The Proposal, wed Roberto Zincone in 2007. They separated in 2013 and finalized their divorce a year later.

Their break-up came at the same time as the couple welcoming their first child together, now-13 year old Sebastian.

Akerman recently sat down with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast where the actress was quizzed about the end of her relationship wtih Zincone and becoming a mom around the same time.

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Cooper, who recently became a mom herself, asked: "How did you process the end of a marriage and simultaneously entering motherhood at kind of the same time?"

Malin Akerman and Roberto Zincone broke up shortly after welcoming their first child together (Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

"It was a lot," Akerman replied. "Was it hard? Yeah. To be going through a divorce, I just started back at work, I was now bringing my son with me to work.

"Luckily I was producing on the show I was starring in, so my office space turned into a nursery. The beauty is that I got to have him with me everyday. It was lovely."

She went on to admit that it was 'really hard to be mourning the end of a relationship, doing a comedy, stepping into motherhood, being up all night feeding [her son] and then going to work' all at the same time.

Her best friend moved in with her for a while two months after her split from Zincone, and Akerman said they 'had the best time'.

The 48-year-old proceeded to share a Sunday ritual they had that really helped her during that difficult period of her life.

The actress opened up to Alex Cooper about her divorce (Call Her Daddy/YouTube)

She recalled: "Every Sunday, I have a neon sign and it says Sebby Sunday – my son's name is Sebastian – and it became Sebby Sundays because every Sunday I'd invite all the parents, all my friends and and non-parents to come over, hang by the pool, pop the rosé, kids are roaming around, this is great.

"Put the kids to bed, the music comes out, the disco ball goes on, and we'd dance all night."

Akerman added that they would 'dance our troubles away' and branded this 'cathartic'. "It was like celebrating the good things in life, you know, and seeing the community that I had versus seeing the losses," she went on.

This Sunday ritual was a thing for two years, said Akerman, before she went on to have 'a year of reckoning' and did things like I started doing transcendental meditation and therapy.

She has since remarried and wed British actor Jack Donnelly in 2018.