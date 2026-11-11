Jenny McCarthy reveals she suffers from 'PTSD' and threw out all husband Donnie Wahlberg’s clothes due to mold

Jenny McCarthy has admitted she's 'not cured yet' after suffering from PTSD as a result developing mold poisoning.

The American model has opened up about the horrifying experience during a recent episode of The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show podcast.

The Masked Singer judge said that she had gone down 'a rabbit hole of doctors, surgeries, teeth being pulled, mysterious growths popping up in places you are not expecting, implants literally falling out' before receiving a concrete diagnosis from doctors.

She reported that following numerous tests and investigations, a doctor told her: "Jenny, you’ve got serious mold. You’ve got the type of mold that causes seizures.

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"If this thing crosses the blood-brain barrier, I’m going to be talking to you in hospital. You’re going to start seizing."

Her PTSD has grown so severe that she is currently living in a tent, as the star said: "I’m in month seven of detox and I’m too paranoid to honestly live anywhere else other than a tent."

The star has opened up about her mental health struggles. (FOX via Getty Images)

McCarthy explained that things got so bad recently that she suffered a 'mental breakdown' and still cries about it now.

The 54-year-old added: "When you’ve gone through 11 surgeries in 15 months, I could not handle it falling apart again.

"People don’t realize that that happens and I had to work on it. I'm still working on it. I’m a lot better, but I’m not cured yet. I was determined to not let that take me down."

She noted that following the experience with mold poisoning, she would have a histamine reaction 'anywhere' she went.

"Everywhere I’d go, I’d panic that there was mold even if there wasn’t mold in the places."

And the podcast host admitted things got really bad when she stayed at a Las Vegas hotel with her partner, Donnie Wahlberg, 57, this summer.

Symptoms of the infection can vary. (Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"We got in really late," she said, "and I just passed out and woke up, and I woke up with my eyes a little swollen and I was like, 'There’s mold in this room'.

"I literally went in hysterics. I was crying so hard and had a nervous breakdown in that room - my husband never saw me like this, ever."

Uber rides, going into restaurants, and boarding airplanes are all things she struggles with to this day.

What are the symptoms of mold poisoning?

As per the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms of mycotoxin poisoning can vary depending on the type of toxin a person has been exposed to.

However, common symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, as well as headaches, dizziness, fever and brain fog.

In more severe cases, people may experience blurred vision, short-term memory loss, swelling of the brain (cerebral edema) or a build-up of fluid in the lungs (pulmonary edema).