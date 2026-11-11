Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah hits back at reports actor's health has taken decline
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Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah hits back at reports actor's health has taken decline

It comes months after Willis was photographed at his daughter's wedding

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Topics: Bruce Willis, Celebrity, Health

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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