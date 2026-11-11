Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah hits back at reports actor's health has taken decline

Tallulah Willis has hit back at an anonymous source who made claims about her father Bruce Willis' health.

The Die Hard star, 71, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023, a year after he decided to step away from acting following an aphasia diagnosis.

Willis' family have been candid about his health battle over the years, with his wife Emma regularly sharing updates about how he's doing. However, the Willis family say there should be 'mindfulness' about what is posted about her father – as Tallulah hits back at latest reports which reportedly described the 71-year-old as 'acting like a baby now'.

"I saw an article describing updates with my dad," writer and activist Tallulah captioned an Instagram story featuring a childhood picture of herself and her father. "It struck me because the people who love him throughout the world have expressed to me, when I've shared photos, that there should be real, discernible mindfulness on what is posted," she continued.

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Bruce Willis and Demi Moore share three daughters together (Photo by Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central)

"So, the 'friend', 'family member' or source who shared that he 'acts like a baby now?' How is that acceptable? Who are you?"

The 32-year-old ended the post by asking the person to 'stay away from her family'.

Tallulah is the youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, who are also parents to daughters Rumer and Scout Willis.

The writer's Instagram story comes months after she tied the knot with musician Justin Acee. The couple wed during a intimate ceremony at her family's property in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Speaking to Vogue about the meaning of the family venue, Tallulah said: “It’s the place where I learned to run free and be the dreamer that I am today.

“Justin and I have spent so much time up there that even though it has such histrionic pull for me, he feels very much a part of the fabric of the property.”





Tallulah revealed that she and Justin wrote their own vows, telling the outlet 'there was not a dry eye out there'.

The celebrity couple got engaged in 2024, after meeting in January 2023.

In pictures released after the ceremony Willis could be seen smiling while embracing his daughter and new son-in-law.

Since the wedding, the activist has posted a number of photos with her father.

Just two weeks ago she shared a photo of the pair embracing, alongside the caption: "2018 -- love you everyday! Can still feel the sunshine through your hugs!"