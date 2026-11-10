Christina Applegate fears 'leaky breast implants' may have triggered symptoms misdiagnosed as multiple sclerosis
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Christina Applegate fears 'leaky breast implants' may have triggered symptoms misdiagnosed as multiple sclerosis

Weeks after revealing she was misdiagnosed with MS, the actress questioned whether aging breast implants have been "poisoning" her.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images

Topics: Christina Applegate, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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