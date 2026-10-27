Christina Applegate issues heartfelt update following MS misdiagnosis

Christina Applegate has assured the MS community that her support will still continue following her misdiagnosis.

Last week, the Bad Moms star said she was 'back to square one' after revealing she was 'misdiagnosed' with multiple sclerosis five years ago.

Applegate was diagnosed with the lifelong autoimmune condition in 2021, and now, five years later, her doctors have confirmed she doesn't have the condition.

“Even though I don’t have this disease, I have fallen in love with everyone that we know, listeners and our friend, that have MS and I’m still your warrior," she told the MS community during the latest episode of her MeSsy podcast.

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"I'm still going to speak out on your behalf forever and ever. I still feel like part of this community and no matter what I love you."

Christina Applegate was misdiagnosed with MS in 2021 (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The 54-year-old said she was still struggling with her health, telling listeners that it had taken her '10 minutes to be able to move off my pillow and get out of the bed and stand up'.

The Swell star isn't giving up however, revealing that she would be visiting a specialists until she gets the results.

Applegate also said she had been surrounded by support following her misdiagnosis announcement, which came during the October 20 episode of her podcast.

"I was, like, not happy at all," the 54-year-old admitted of the misdiagnosis, as she added: "Everybody else was so happy."

"I haven’t gotten better. If anything, I’ve gotten worse."

The 54-year-old is still struggling with her health (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Applegate said that there was going to be 'an online investigation' to find out 'what had been going on since 2021'.

During the most recent episode, Applegate's co-host, Jamie Lynn Sigler, who was diagnosed with the condition at just 20-years-old, assured fans that the podcast would still continue.

“This is just about our lives and the messiness of life in general. It was never meant to be solely MS focused," the Sopranos star told listeners.

Opening up about her health issues for the first time in 2021, the Anchorman star wrote on X: "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition.

"It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some [expletive] blocks it."

Although the star told PEOPLE at the time that she spent most of the time in bed, she still attempted to take her daughter, Sadie, to school.