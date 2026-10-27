Jack Antonoff slams Ed Sheeran as he claims a 'billionaire' is telling him 'what to do' over Macklemore spat
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Jack Antonoff slams Ed Sheeran as he claims a 'billionaire' is telling him 'what to do' over Macklemore spat

Antonoff said Sheeran 'missed a massive beautiful opportunity'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Topics: Celebrity, Ed Sheeran, Music

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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