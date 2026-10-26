Chrishell Stause reveals she and G Flip have split after three years of marriage in tearful video

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has announced her shock split from Australian musician G Flip after three years of marriage.

"G and I are no longer together, and we have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other," Stause said in an Instagram video.

"That’s not hard for me, because I’m in love with this person, and I don’t have all the information or the reasons, and I am sure, just like always, with time - you get the lessons you’re meant to get, and I know that will happen, and I’m gonna heal, and everything is gonna be fine. I’m definitely never doing this again," the 45-year-old added.

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The Netflix star went on to tell her four million Instagram followers that they 'deserved more' than a 'cold written statement'.

"You have been so supportive and so loving, and we really appreciate that," Stause emotionally told her followers.

Tearing up, she also said she felt like 'a little bit of a failure'.

"There's nothing you could say about me that would be worse than I say to myself," Stause tearfully added. "I just have to heal and figure this out."

Jason Oppenheim, Stause's ex and owner of The Oppenheim Group, penned: "I’m really sorry to hear this. I’m thinking of you and sending you my love. You’re both beautiful people and sometimes things just don’t work out, but it certainly doesn’t mean anyone failed. There’s probably nothing anyone can say to make you feel better right now, it might just take some time to process. But please know that you’re very loved and I’m always there for you no matter what."

G Flip also shared their own post on their social media page, which read: "After 4+ years, Chrishell and I are no longer together. I will always love her, we will always share a special connection and I cherish our memories together deeply."

Stause and G Flip were together for four years (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

They said their head and heart were 'feeling heavy' following the news, adding that they are 'unable to talk'.

"I want to thank you all for your support and appreciate you respecting our privacy at this difficult time," G Flip concluded the post.

Stause and G Flip, 33, shared an 'amazing' four years together, having confirmed their relationship in June 2022. Just one year later, they announced they had married during a private ceremony in Las Vegas featuring an Elvis impersonator. However, it was not legally recognized as they did not obtain a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada.

G Flip also shared a statement online (Instagram/@gflip)

They later renewed their vows in Australia in 2024, and wed again in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, in July 2025.

Prior to her marriage to G Flip, Stause was married to Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2019. Their emotional breakup was documented on season three of the Netflix reality series, in which she was left heartbroken after the This Is Us star filed for divorce. Stause claimed that she found out her ex had filed via text message, just 45 minutes before the news broke publicly.

Following her split from Hartley, Stause dated Jason Oppenheim for five months before the pair went their separate ways in December 2021. Their relationship, which was played out on the Netflix show, came to an end due to their differing plans for the future regarding children.