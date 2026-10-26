Person asks AI to remove most famous person from photo and people are divided by results
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Person asks AI to remove most famous person from photo and people are divided by results

The pick turns on how fame is measured, from social media followers to cultural and political power

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Artificial Intelligence, Social Media, Elon Musk

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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