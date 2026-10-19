AI was asked who has killed the most people in the world and people were surprised by the answer
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AI was asked who has killed the most people in the world and people were surprised by the answer

A longer AI-generated list put the same names in a different order, with very different death tolls

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Universal History Archive/Getty Images

Topics: Artificial Intelligence, History, Social Media

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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