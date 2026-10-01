Elon Musk's Grok AI is asked to 'remove fake gods from picture' and issues surprising response
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Elon Musk's Grok AI is asked to 'remove fake gods from picture' and issues surprising response

It's not the first time Grok has commented on religion

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Anadolu via Getty Images

Topics: Elon Musk, Artificial Intelligence, Social Media

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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