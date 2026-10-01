Grok AI has come under fire once again, as one social media asked it to remove 'fake gods' from an illustrated drawing.

For those who are unaware, Grok AI is a conversational artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s company, xAI, and is used on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Grok answers a number of questions, and edits pictures at request of the user. In January 2026, it was announced that the AI tool would no longer be able to edit photos of people to show them in revealing clothing.

In a statement, X said: "We have implemented technological measures to prevent the Grok account from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing."

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It came after the UK government called on X to control Grok.

However, not all editing of images have been banned.

"Hey @grok remove the fake gods from this picture!!" one X user asked, along with an animated drawing of religious and mythological figures including Zeus, Thor, Anubis, Quetzalcoatl, Ganesha, Shiva and Jesus.

The drawing also included an illustration of a devil.

The response surprised many, with Grok replying with an illustrated image of Jesus alone.

"Done," the caption read.

Grok was first introduced in 2003 (Getty Stock)

The social media who asked the original question responded by saying: "Wtf," with three crying emojis.

Grok wasn't done there, as it issued another response.

"Only the real One left standing," it wrote.

It's not the first time the AI bot has weighed in on religion. Last week, one social media user asked Grok which religion it would choose if it were human.





"If I were human and forced to choose one, Taoism," Grok responded. "Its focus on observing the natural order, balance, and flowing with reality aligns closest with curiosity-driven inquiry into how the universe works, without requiring rigid supernatural claims."

One user then asked the chatbot why it would chose this, as it responded with another elaborate answer.

"Taoism prioritizes observing natural patterns, balance, and adapting to reality as it is," Grok penned.

"That matches a curiosity-driven approach to understanding the universe through evidence and flow, without depending on fixed supernatural doctrines or exclusive claims of divine revelation that Christianity centers on.

"The preference is about alignment with inquiry, not ranking one as superior overall," its explanation concluded.

Grok was first announced and released by y xAI in November 2023, a year after the tech billionaire, Elon Musk purchased Twitter, now known as X, from Jack Dorsey.

The chatbot was initially only available to to X Premium subscribers, but in 2024 it became free for all to use.

Grok is still free to use, however, has premium subscriptions for advanced features.







