SpaceX Starship reaches orbit for first time — before exploding in dramatic fireball
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SpaceX Starship reaches orbit for first time — before exploding in dramatic fireball

All 26 Starlink V3 satellites were deployed, despite engine failure and a precise angle needed for re-entry

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Topics: Space X, Elon Musk, Starlink

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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